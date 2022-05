The king has attended several Memphis in May events this week and this year, Ghana is the festival's honored country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a birthday celebration fit for a king.

Ghana's King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in Memphis for Memphis in May. He celebrated his birthday Friday night at the Peabody Hotel as honorary Duckmaster.