Girls Inc. of Memphis kicks off anniversary celebrations with Woman of the Year luncheon

Friday, the organization held an anniversary kickoff luncheon to honor its Woman of the Year - Dr. Adriane Johnson-Williams - as a voice for those facing inequalities and those in poverty in Memphis.

"We'll be hearing from four young women in different parts of their career, including Dr. Nikara Bailey who just received at age 24, her doctorate in pharmacy. So it's a really exciting day to not only celebrate our history and our future, but exactly why we do the work we do, from the mouths of the girls that have been through the program,” said Lisa Moore, President and CEO, Girls Inc. of Memphis.