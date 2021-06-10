Girls Inc. of Memphis breaks ground on new campus in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls Inc. of Memphis broke ground on a new facility in Frayser Thursday.
The Patricia C. Howard campus - which will be three solar-powered buildings under one roof - will be built on Dellwood Avenue near Whitney Avenue and Millington Road.
The campus will serve as an innovative center and will offer quality youth development programs.
This will also expand the existing Girls Inc. Youth Farm that teaches young girls how to grow healthy food while serving fresh produce to the nearby community.