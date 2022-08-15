Girls Inc. Youth Farm to reopen in Frayser after $8 million renovation

Growing food and teaching the community farm-to-table practices are some of the most impactful practices the farm offers to students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Girls Inc. Patricia C. Howard Campus will be located in Frayser upon completion of an $8 million rebuild.

Girls Inc. CEO, Lisa Moore, and former Girls Inc. participant Mattie Reese both insist this will be a great refresh for the program as it will allow more students to participate in the programs offered.

“For five years we’ve run the youth farm program with nine and a half acres, a shipping container and a porta potty,” Moore said. “Now we’re investing $8 million in infrastructure where we’re really increasing the capacity of the growing season for the farm crew, as well as having a full Girls Inc. center and having our administrative offices here.”

The Frayser facility will now take up more than 21,000 square feet. Growing food and teaching the community farm-to-table practices are some of the most impactful practices the farm offers to students.

Mattie Reese has been going to Girls Inc. since she was around six years old. Now, she’s 24 and an employee of the company.

“What made me want to work for them [is that they were] a big impact in my life. I never grew up with a mom so they were the mother figures to me,” Reese said.

Reese describes working on the youth farm as fun and hard work.

“We grew our own crops like peppers and onions and apples and stuff,” Reese said. “So we grew it and we took it downtown to sell it at the farmers market, but it was hard work. It was hot and we had on boots and jeans but it was really fun.”

Now, a new generation will get to do just that in the upcoming facility.

“Weekend programming, camp programs, field trips for groups of young people – it’s gonna be a robust and very active piece of heaven here in Frayser,” Moore said.