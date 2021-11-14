Runners flock to Overton Park for Girls on the Run 5K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls on the Run Memphis has been helping young ladies and connect with peers since 2018, and this year, they're returning to in-person events.
Hundreds of girls came out to Levitt Shell on Sunday to make new friends and enjoy one of the last warm days of the year.
Sunday's 5K run was the culmination of more than three years of work.
"We just want them to know that moving their bodies is important, that they can set goals and accomplishments no matter what it is, and that nobody can tell them what they can and can not do," Kelly Jo Graves, board member with Girls on the Run Memphis, said on the event. "Whatever want to set as goals and put their mind to, we encourage them to make those goals, decide what they want to do, and go out there and do it."
Over that time, the group has grown from just a handful of runners in three schools to more than 100 participants representing 10 different locations.
Girls on the Run has served close to 500 athletes and trained more than 100 volunteers to help continue the legacy of giving.