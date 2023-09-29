'Giving a voice' | Former offenders file petitions to restore citizenship and the right to vote in the Mid-South

“Words cannot describe the lives that are actually changing,” said Stacey Muhammad, Shelby County Office of Re-Entry Transition Coordinator.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Mid-South offenders are getting a second chance at life.

Shelby County Office of Re-Entry and non-profit organization "Just City" are helping five individuals restore their citizenship and voting rights after having their records expunged.

It is a welcome back long in the making.

“I received my conviction seven years ago,” said Janiqua Thompson, Shelby County Re-Entry participant.

Thompson committed her first offense at 21-years-old and was put on probation. She, like many others convicted of crimes, lost her rights including the right to vote.

“When is society going to forgive you for that even after your time is done?” asked Thompson.

That forgiveness started Friday. Shelby County Office of Re-Entry is helping former offenders get their citizenship back and reinstate their voting rights. Five filed their petition Friday.

"I’m overwhelmed," said DeAndre Brown, Shelby County Office of Re-Entry Director. "As a person who doesn’t have his own rights back, to be able to assist individuals with getting their rights back is huge."

Brown added that such programs are particularly important during election season.

"Generally, during this season, we feel obsolete," Brown said. "You’re no longer invisible. Now you matter."

Shelby County Office of Re-Entry tells ABC24 that, to their knowledge, this is the first time Shelby County history that individuals have petitioned to restore citizenship and voting rights.

The first, and certainly not the last.

Words cannot describe the lives that are actually changing,” said Stacey Muhammad, Shelby County Office of Re-Entry Transition Coordinator. “Voting is very very important. It gives them a voice.”

It is a voice louder, wise and stronger.

"Being able to have a second chance at life period, it just — it brightens up your world and to see the light in front of you," Thompson said.