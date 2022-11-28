Here's who is accepting 'Giving Tuesday' donations in the Memphis area

There are more than a few organizations officially partnering with the event that area located in the Memphis area this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Generosity and shared humanity" is what the movement "Giving Tuesday" has focuses on since its inception in 2012, and there are more than a few places to donate to in the Memphis area this year.

Slated for the day after "Cyber Monday," local communities all over the world participate in the event. Organizations called "Cause-based Coalitions" like FashionGives, GiveNative and The Ocean Project reflect cultures and identities of Giving Tuesday in different parts of the U.S.

Here are the non-profits in Memphis that have partnered with Giving Tuesday in 2022:

Streets Ministries

Mentors are recruited to help children in Memphis reach full "mental, physical and spiritual potential." Hiking and rock-climbing are some of the outdoor activities this organization offers youth.

Binghampton Development Corporation

The "BDC" hopes to serve the Binghampton community toward a sustainable future. One-time or recurring donations are accepted.

Grizzlies Foundation

“To whom much is given, much is required” are the words that Grizzlies basketball player Jaren Jackson Jr. refers to his grandmother repeating to him. This Giving Tuesday Jackson and the Grizzlies Foundation are doing their part to promote the "Much Required Campaign" this year, starting with Jackson's personal $150,000 donation.

New Hope Christian Academy

From $25-$12,500, the New Hope Christian Academy will be accepting donations on Giving Tuesday. From children that are 3-years-old to 6th graders, the church serves 400 students and is "rooted in the heart of Frayser community."

Tech901

New IT careers and IT Workers are supported by giving to Tech901. From hardware technicians to aspiring programmers, the organizations seeks to provide quality education at an affordable price.

Collegiate School of Memphis

"STEAM Camp" is the Collegiate School of Memphis' summer camp that they are partnering with Giving Tuesday in order to raise money for 40 kids to attend.

Memphis Teacher Residency

The Memphis Teacher Residency has a goal of $50,000 they are trying to raise. The money given will help the organization train residents.

Memphis Athletic Ministries