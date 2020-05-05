Take 5 Together for St. Jude: 4-hour livestream event brings together patients & celebrity friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part of Giving Tuesday, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is hosting a 4-hour livestream, featuring celebrities and patients offering up hope during these trying times.
The livestream event runs from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT, and invites you to “Take 5 Together #forStJude and enjoy a moment to sing, dance, laugh and give back.”
The St. Jude “Celebrity friends” taking part include Michael Strahan, Drew Barrymore, Chadwick Boseman, Kaia Gerber, Rio Roma, SHAED, Sofie Tukker and more. They’ll join St. Jude patients in an effort to inspire viewers.
The event will be simulcast across will be livestreamed across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, and more information can be found at stjude.org/forstjude.
