'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday.

Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J.

President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the event was a great way to bring the city together.

"This is a farewell to summer but considering the heat, it's a good riddance," he said. "You may not live here, work here or go to school here but you can still come and enjoy all the things that happen."

Still to come this month on Crosstown's calendar are musical performances and a film series: