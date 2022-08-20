'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday.
Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J.
President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the event was a great way to bring the city together.
"This is a farewell to summer but considering the heat, it's a good riddance," he said. "You may not live here, work here or go to school here but you can still come and enjoy all the things that happen."
Still to come this month on Crosstown's calendar are musical performances and a film series:
- On Aug. 25 folk duo Alice Hasen and Josh Threlkeld aim to "transport their audience to vibrant and unexpected soundscapes." Singer-songwriter Rachel Maxann opens the performance at The Green Room with a variety of introspective songs written while living in different parts of the country.
- Also on Aug. 25 the R-rated "BLOW OUT" will grace the screen of the Crosstown Theater. The plot is summarized as "a Philadelphia sound-effects man witnesses and records a car accident that turns out to be a politically motivated murder."
- On Aug. 27 the "sacred soul queen of Memphis" Elizabeth King brings her brand of modern gospel to The Green Room. King will share material from her 2021 album "I Got a Love," described as "a testament to the many years Elizabeth has spent honing her craft."