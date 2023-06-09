Good Samaritans help in car crash at the busy intersection of Walnut Grove and Walnut Bend

“There’s at least one accident or one accident with fatalities every week since I moved in here,” said Jill Davidson, a Cordova resident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Good Samaritans rescued at least two people from a car crash Wednesday morning. It happened at Walnut Grove Road and Walnut Bend in Cordova. It was all caught on camera.

Memphis Police said, Wednesday morning, a driver pulled out into the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Walnut Bend and crashed into an SUV causing it to flip over. With no time to spare, more than 10 Good Samaritans whipped into action breaking doors and windows to get people inside out. Video showed a bystander rescue a child from the vehicle.

“It frightens the hell out of me,” said Jill Davidson, Cordova resident. She said this latest accident comes as no surprise.

“There’s at least one accident or one accident with fatalities every week since I moved in here,” said Davidson. She has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Davidson said the community tried to get speed bumps installed in the past. “We were told they we couldn’t do that because we run parallel to Germantown Parkway. We are the fire department and the ambulance route, so they can’t have speed bumps,” said Davidson.

Some residents said the big problem is speeding particularly on Walnut Grove. “Walnut Grove, I’m not even sure if it’s 40 or 45 because people are doing 70 and 80,” said Davidson. “On the corner on this street…people die. People put wood crosses.”

Davidson said she had even been in an accident at the intersection in which someone died. She said she understand the city’s reason for not adding speed bumps. “It’s a legitimate reason, but they have to come up with something else,” said Davidson. “When I see somebody whiz by me, is wherever you’re going worth somebody’s life.”

We reached out to the City of Memphis. They said the intersection does not appear to have any pending infrastructure projects, but they plan to review the causes of the crash from Wednesday morning and check past crashes.