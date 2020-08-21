Gov. Lee announces $61 million in grants to improve internet access across Tennessee

Grants will be funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund from the federal government, according to officials.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced over $61 million in grants to improve access to broadband internet across Tennessee.

Officials said 62 projects will be funded through the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund from the federal government. The money will be distributed through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

They also said that improving internet access is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic since it moved many traditional services onto digital platforms. Broadband access is required to facilitate telemedicine, distanced learning and telecommuting.

The projects funded through the grants are mostly targeted towards improving access for families who were not able to secure reliable internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

$61 million will be awarded in TN Emergency Broadband Funds to improve access to broadband internet across the state. With an increased need for reliable internet, these funds will improve access to telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting.https://t.co/5o6lDRRdFS pic.twitter.com/eaY1yWgCNd — TNECD (@TNECD) August 21, 2020

The Department of Economic and Community Development also said it received 84 applications for funding. They said they denied 22 projects due to factors including project feasibility, applicant experience and public comments from existing providers.