Graduation ceremony held for St. Jude biomedical sciences students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences hosted a graduation ceremony on Saturday for the first two students to complete the doctoral program and earn their Ph.D. degrees and 35 students who received their Transitional Master of Science degrees.

The ceremony marked their completion of the first two years of the program.

"This is a major milestone for our graduate school. We've seen our students really excelling in all areas of the programs," Dr. Suzanne Baker, associate dean of the Ph.D. program, said. "This marks a specific series of accomplishments and says that they have met all of the criteria that they need ... This was a major goal for the Graduate School to train the next generation of scientific leaders."

During the ceremony, a convocation was also held for students who entered the program in 2020 and this year.