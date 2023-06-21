Greenlaw Community Center in midst of confusion with community once again

The center's doors are open, but the City of Memphis said they shouldn't be.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greenlaw Community Center is still in the middle of back-and-forth conversations regarding the buildings’ purpose and hours as ownership transfers from the City of Memphis to the Memphis Police Department.

Community members played pickup basketball on the outdoor court on Wednesday, while the doors to the center remained closed. That is, until someone in a City of Memphis vehicle unlocked the front doors, insisting the gym is open every weekday. However, that’s not what kids from around the block said.

“I never seen the gym open,” Marcus Noel said. “Half the time I come up here, I see people just sit in the grass – some kids scared to play on the court.”

Orlando Burks said “They got a nice outdoor court but I never knew the inside was open.”

Some even call before going to the court, only to find out the gym isn’t open to play freely.

“Usually we try to see if it’s open,” Tyshun Kiok said. “We’ll call in, ask if it’s open, they always say no. They’ll say they closed or they ain’t got no free play and stuff like that.”

The man ABC24 spoke with who unlocked the gym said the community center is always open on weekdays, insisting the only time it’s closed is for pre-reserved events, but he didn’t have a list of those events.

Despite the person being in a City of Memphis truck, the City of Memphis said the Greenlaw Community Center is currently closed, still under construction and that new hours will be announced soon.

This all lined up with MPD’s statement that said work is still being completed on the center.

Regardless of the opening date, the center was open for multiple hours on Wednesday also offering lunch to kids who wanted one, and Burks said this should be normal.

“It should be open to the public for us to come in there and play basketball,” Burks said. “I’d rather us be playing basketball than out here in the streets doing something that we should not be doing. It’s a community center, it’s supposed to keep us safe and on track.”

This all comes just under a month after confusion rose over what the Greenlaw Community Center would be used for. Whether it's going to be a detention center or a hang out spot and if kids who are out past curfew would be brought to this center. Now, the city and the police department seem to not have an opening date, but the doors are being opened anyways.

Community leader Casio Montez said it’s crucial for the city and MPD to communicate with residents before taking over any other community centers.

“Don’t nobody deserve that,” Montez said. “If MPD comes inside a community, they should ask a community on how they feel about it first. Second, you should go get the people out the community and get them involved … Why y’all ain’t come to us.”

Life-long resident Coach Red has lived in the community for 54 years, his family owning the corner store named Roxie's. He said the least city officials can do is allow the center to be a safe space from the heat.

"Somebody's gonna have a heat stroke out here," Red said. "When they have the A/C running on everyday with nobody in the community center, they just wasting money."