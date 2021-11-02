"Groceries or Gas for Guns" set for November 13 in Memphis

You can bring up to three guns and get a $50 Kroger gift card. Bring an assault rifle and get a $100 Kroger gift card.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is hosting its annual “Groceries or Gas for Guns" event later this month.

The event is aimed at getting guns off the streets of Memphis.

You can bring up to three guns and get a $50 Kroger gift card. Bring an assault rifle and get a $100 Kroger gift card.

MPD said you can remain anonymous. Just pull up and drop off the guns in exchange for the gift cards.

The event will be held November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hickory Ridge Mall at 6075 Winchester Road.

The Memphis Fire Department will also be on hand giving out COVID-19 vaccines.