Ride of Tears gives one last ride for 19 children and two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

On Tuesday, May 24, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire, killing 19 children two teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, The Ride of Tears will travel to Texas Friday, May 27, honoring the victims with one last ride.

Ride of Tears is a Memphis non-profit organization that offers support to child victims of gun violence.

On Tuesday, May 24, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire, killing 19 children two teachers.

During the attack, Ramos was killed by a Border Patrol agent who responded to the scene without backup. According to a law enforcement source, the agent was shot while taking Ramos down, but he was able to walk out of the school.

Parents were met with their worst fear, matching names with their children's faces, who were alive and well when they kissed them goodbye and sent them on their way Tuesday morning.

Ride of tears is way too familiar with children whose live are taken because of gun violence.

The organization’s Vice President Kenny Lee said he lends his support in such a tragedy like this that struck the hearts of so many people.

“We want to continue to ensure the public and the mothers and families who have lost their babies to gun violence that they are solely not alone, and this is one organization that will continue to support them and pray for the families as they grieve over the loss of their children.”

Robb elementary School has just about 600 students. Uvalde, Texas is considered a tight nit, largely populated Latino community. One that after this tragedy, will never be the same.