Gun violence victim reacts to Gov. Lee's proposal

Artemis Rayford's grandmother believes stricter gun laws need to be made in addition to the proposal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joyce Newson has been grieving the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, who was shot and killed just last December. She said it's unfortunate that changes had to be made at the expense of her grandson’s life and so many others.

“Something has to happen for people to really get into the situation to make them want to make a change and people have to tell their stories. I know the same thing probably happened to them,” Newson expressed.

Artemis died early on Christmas while playing a video game. Newson said she is still searching for answers on who the suspects are.

“I thought surely when that video showed the car coming through with the person who was shooting out the window at the house that someone would’ve called. Nobody hasn’t come forward,” Newson stated.

Artemis was in 6th grade when he wrote a letter to Gov. Lee asking for stricter gun laws, just a few months before his death. Newson said she believes his letter and what happened, had a lot to do with the changes that may be coming.

“Like my grandson mentioned, they need to know how to use these guns. You just go out there and shoot, but you don’t really know how to use these guns, so they should have a law or a class or something for people,” Newson said.

Between additional state troopers, the funding, and more programs, Newson said she would like to see better laws in place that will make people be more cautious.