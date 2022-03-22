Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis gets $7.5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

It's all part of a larger $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott announced a gift of $7.5 million to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.

The gift is part of a larger overall donation of $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 other organizations affiliated with the group. Habitat called the donation “transformational” and said it would help to providing equal access for everyone to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

“We are so grateful for this amazing gift – the largest single gift we’ve ever received. It comes at a pivotal time, as the affordable housing crisis continues to grow nationwide and locally,” said Dwayne Spencer, president & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, in a news release. “Until everyone in the greater Memphis area has a decent, affordable place to live, Memphis Habitat will be here. This gift will help fuel our work as we continue to serve the community.”

Memphis Habitat said it will use the $7.5 million donation over the next five to seven years through its affordable mortgage and home construction program and its Aging In Place repair program.

From Habitat: “Decent, affordable housing is out of reach for too many families in the Memphis area. Average rent costs increased 19 percent in 2021, with half of Memphis renters spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. In addition, thousands of older homeowners need critical repairs and accessibility modifications to help them continue living in their homes safely. This donation will infuse much-needed funds to help further Habitat’s work to address affordable housing needs in the greater Memphis area.”

Habitat International said it will use its $25 million portion of the donation for “efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing.” That includes advocating for policies and legislation that enable equal access to housing.

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”