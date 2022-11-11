'Fantastic comradery' | Habitat for Humanity sponsor 'Heroes Build Day'

During a Veteran's Day event, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis reminded the public that they too can volunteer at MemphisHabitat.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a day commemorated to recognize those who serve the country, some who have done such that were serving their neighborhood at Habitat for Humanity's annual "Heroes Build Day."

Active and veteran members of the military as well as first responders and other volunteers all came together to build home in the New Chicago neighborhood in Memphis.

The president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis reminded the public that they too can volunteer for future events at MemphisHabitat.com.

"Today is a typical habitat work site — other than the fact that we're celebrating veterans," Dwayne Spencer said.

Roger Ribbke was a veteran on the scene, helping out.

"To me, it's about serving — it's about giving back," Ribbke said. "When you have the opportunity to have the duality of having served in the military, being able to serve your community and being able to come together and give back to people on a day such as this — it's very hard to put into words."

Still, Ribbke had words about helping the community.

"I've just always been about trying to give back to the community and do what I can to help others that are less fortunate," Ribbke said.

Jimmie Swims was another veteran at the event.

"I've always 'freedom isn't free,'" Swims said. "There's a price for it, and I got to tell you ... just to be able to go out and say '30 years' — I had participation in that to serve this great country."

Swims looked back on his time spent in active service.

"I reflect back on the 30 years of service that I have and why we do it and, you know, having this group of people — it's just fantastic comradery. Everybody is just really excited to assist and do something as a volunteer event."

As far as anyone being interested in helping at a future Habitat for Humanity build event — veteran or civilian — Spencer gave clear directions to sign up.