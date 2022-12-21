65 percent of all hate crime incidents reported last year to law enforcement collectively across the United States were anti-Semitic incidents,” Stuart Frisch said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the eight nights of Hanukkah continue to spread light throughout the Jewish community, this year, Jewish Community Partners of Memphis are asking those outside of the community to take a stand against anti-Semitism.

Rabbi’s in the area are also asking those outside of the Jewish community to show their support, especially given the increased amount of antisemitism in the world following trending hateful posts online from prominent figures.

“Judaism is very much a community-based religion,” Rabbi Sarit Horwitz of Beth Shalom said.

“When we are living in a climate of increased and scary antisemitism – antisemitism that’s taking the stage on SNL and in pop culture, one of the biggest things that you can do as someone who’s not Jewish is when you see, when you hear that things are happening, standup.”

The Jewish Community Partners of Memphis want community members to light candles and put them in the windows of their home to show neighbors that they stand with the Jewish community.

“We’re posting pictures of the lit candles on social media with the hashtag #MemphisShineALightOnAntisemitism,” Bluma Zuckerbrot-Finklestein of JCP said. “If you’re not Jewish, we would love for you to put one, two candles – as many as you want – in your window. Take a picture of it and do the same.”

Not only does the JCP have hope this movement will bring change, but so does the Secure Community Network. Stuart Frisch works for SCN which is a security organization for Jews in North America.

“We have to understand, 65% of all hate crime incidents reported last year to law enforcement collectively across the United States were anti-Semitic incidents,” Frisch said. “However, anti-Semitic incidents as well as all hate crimes last year were grossly underreported to law enforcement, which I think speaks to a dangerous trend of normalization of hate.”

He continues: “Hate online, in so many instances, leads to hate in the physical space.”

In the Mid-South, Frisch said MPD takes a strong lead on making sure underrepresented communities are protected.

“The Memphis Police Department has a professional, vetted, accredited infrastructure to not only intake suspicious activity, but to take investigative action on it as well,” Frisch said.

The organizations, as well as Rabbi Horwitz, stress not only see something, say something, but if you see something suspicious, do something by contacting MPD immediately.