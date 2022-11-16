x
Harry Zepatos, longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in Memphis, dies

"Every day, Harry would greet the neighborhood and those visiting the city of Memphis with a big smile," the restaurant tweeted.
Credit: The Arcade/Twitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harry Zepatos, the longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in downtown Memphis, died early Wednesday morning, according to the restaurant's Twitter page.

Zepatos died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tweet said. No cause was announced.

"Every day, Harry would greet the neighborhood and those visiting the city of Memphis with a big smile," the restaurant tweeted.

Visitation is set for Saturday, November 19, at 10 a.m. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m.

