'Somebody cares about you' | Heal the Hood Foundation hosts celebrity basketball game

Music producer Drumma Boy, rapper Al Capone and even a few CW wrestlers took part in a celebrity basketball event hosted by the Heal The Hood Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Former basketball player Willie Kemp was just one of a few celebrities that participated in a unique game for a good cause on Saturday. Music producer Drumma Boy, rapper Al Capone and even a few CW wrestlers took part in a celebrity basketball event hosted by the Heal The Hood Foundation.

Drumma Boy said that he participated to help kids imagine a brighter future for themselves.

"We showed these guys that 'Hey, you can be me too,'" he said. "You can be right where I'm at—just putting in the dedication, putting in the hard work and most importantly, [we] let them know that somebody cares about them."

Money raised from Saturday's event at Ridgeway High School will be put back into summer camps aimed to fund youth engagement as well as a new Human Empowerment Center (currently in construction).

“When you look at the structure of Memphis, everything is being built for adults." Heal The Hood Foundation founder and CEO Ladell Beamon said. "There isn’t much being built for kids. We used to have liberty land, amusement parks, Al’s golf haven and all these amazing things for kids. Now all of those things have dwindled away, and those kids are really looking for something to fit in with and be celebrated.”

Parents still looking for summer camps for kids can consider the Heal The Hood Legacy Summer Camp at Hickory Ridge Mall. Beamon says there is still plenty of availability.