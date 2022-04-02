x
Focusing on the future at the Heal the Hood Foundation Living the Dream Summit

The Heal the Hood Foundation’s 13th Living the Dream Community Empowerment Summit was held Saturday at Overton High School.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting Memphis children to focus on the future and overcome adversity.

That was the message of Heal the Hood Foundation’s 13th Living the Dream Community Empowerment Summit held Saturday at Overton High School.

Participants gathered to learn more about how to make the most of their talents, with training for dance, acting and music.

Among those who took part to help mentor the children were Natarsha Garcia – also known as The Starmaker - who has done casting for Disney, Nickelodeon, NBC'S The Voice, Songland, BET's "The Bobby Brown Story," and recently "Annie LIVE."

Celebrity vocalist/actor Brandin Jay star of Disney's "Let it Shine", Tyler Perry's "Meet the Browns", Martin Lawrence's, "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins" was also on hand. 

Learn more about the Heal the Hood Foundation HERE.

