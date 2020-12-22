Kids could "WAKE" up to a superhero born in Memphis Christmas Day!

His name is Wake. His headquarters will be in the new Hero Empowerment Center in Hickory Hill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has its own superhero now, just in time for the holidays. His name is Wake. His headquarters will be in the new Hero Empowerment Center. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Meet Wake!

"We got this brand-new action figure," said Heal the Hood Foundation's LaDell Beamon.

Memphis' own superhero action figure!

"We're very excited to be able to present this because this a Memphis-born superhero," said Beamon.

LaDell Beamon runs Heal the Hood Foundation. He's in the process of building a Hero Empowerment Center in Hickory Hill. Beamon said the empowerment center will provide adventure, hope, and determination for often overlooked kids, and deter them from a life of crime. Wake will be the leader of the pack.

"This is just a piece of what's getting ready to happen and be inside the Hero Empowerment Center and what we're hoping to bring to the hearts of kids," said Beamon.

Wake was created by MAW Productions, LLC, creative director Martheus Wade.

"He's the leader of the evolution, and his headquarters is actually the Hero Empowerment Center," said Wade. "One of the features is going to be the comic studio where we get a chance to do comic book illustrations and things like that. But we also get a chance to design toys."

And designing a toy like Wake, Beamon said, is letting kids in his hood, Heal the Hood Foundation, see characters that look like them. And ...

"That's what these characters represent. It represents hope, inspiration," said Beamon.

It's local good news.