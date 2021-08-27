Healthcare workers asking the public to be careful of spreading Covid-19 at major weekend events

More than 700 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in Memphis-area hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Major events, like the World Championship Hot Wing Contest and numerous concerts, are planned across the city of Memphis this weekend. However, doctors, like infectious disease specialist Dr. Hiren Pokharna, fear these could turn into Covid-19 superspreaders.

"Absolutely, no question about it," Pokharna said. "The hospitals, if everybody doesn’t know yet, we are inundated."

Memphis-area hospitals are overwhelmed with 701 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Pokharna, who has been treating some of these patients, said without any mandated Covid-19 restrictions at these events, we need to take our own precautions.

"I think we want to have a balance on both sides," Pokharna said. "We definitely don’t want the people to be caged up or we don’t want to have them lose their freedom so what is important is again taking those preventive measures."

He advises, whether you are vaccinated or not, to mask up even in outdoor spaces, social distance if you are in crowded areas, and keep sanitizing your hands.

Since the start of the pandemic:



• last 9 days have been 9 out of the Top 10 days with the highest hospitalizations



• last 10 days have been the Top 10 days with most ICU admissions pic.twitter.com/OstFZyYIcf — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 27, 2021

Pokharna said it can be up to us to limit the number of cases and relieve the stress inside the hospitals.