'Heartening' | Memphis-area Red Cross volunteers headed to Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Red Cross volunteers from the Memphis area headed to the hardest hit areas of Mississippi to assist and feed those in need after Friday's tornadoes cut through the state.

The Mid-south chapter of The Red Cross is sending multiple emergency response vehicles from The Volunteer State to The Magnolia State to support meals and other support work.

One volunteer said he was humbled and honored to mobilize and assist so quickly.

"There's this massive machine behind the scenes that makes this all work," Neil Gibson said. "I mean, it's only been two days since the tornado, but we'll be there tonight — the vehicles from Tennessee here. It's really good to see and it's heartening."

At this time, it's unclear how long these Mid-South American Reds Cross volunteers will be in Mississippi serving the affected families.

Those who want to help Mississippians in need can donate to the Red Cross efforts with this link. Additionally, GoFundMe has set up this donation link.