Nonprofit in Memphis gifts hearts to the community for Valentine's Day

Kids within the Binghampton community went door to door to place 100 painted hearts in neighbors yards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, February 13th, students who attend after school programs at Carpenter Art Garden, placed hearts throughout the Binghampton community for Heart Week. Heart Week is an art garden tradition. They make 100 hearts during "Art Garden Tuesdays," where the students get together and paint.

Jazmine Miller is the Executive Director of Carpenter Art Garden, and she said they just want to spread love in the community.

"It's just like a physical manifestation of a heart in your yard. It's a fun community project, where kids can go door to door, with the art garden community and just ask neighbors, 'Hey, can we put a heart in your yard?' Most of the time it's a yes, and we say Happy Valentines Day," said Miller.

She said it's a way for the kids to get out in the community and connect with the neighbors, and do a project with each other that is creative and fun.