Nonprofit in Memphis gifts hearts to the community for Valentine's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, February 13th, students who attend after school programs at Carpenter Art Garden, placed hearts throughout the Binghampton community for Heart Week. Heart Week is an art garden tradition. They make 100 hearts during "Art Garden Tuesdays," where the students get together and paint.
Jazmine Miller is the Executive Director of Carpenter Art Garden, and she said they just want to spread love in the community.
"It's just like a physical manifestation of a heart in your yard. It's a fun community project, where kids can go door to door, with the art garden community and just ask neighbors, 'Hey, can we put a heart in your yard?' Most of the time it's a yes, and we say Happy Valentines Day," said Miller.
She said it's a way for the kids to get out in the community and connect with the neighbors, and do a project with each other that is creative and fun.
If you're not familiar with this organization, Carpenter Art Garden is a safe place where kids go afterschool to learn how to do art, get help with homework, and learn life skills and new trades. Some teens also work at the Garden and get paid for their time. "They can actually practice a creative profession or a technical profession, like fixing bikes or making potholders," said Jazmin Miller, Executive Director of Carpenter Art Garden. "By the time they're 18, many of them can walk away with skills that can begin and launch a new career, even if they do decide to go to college, or if they decide to continue on the track that they're on."