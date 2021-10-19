Help fight against domestic violence, one bar of soap at a time

Marsy’s Law for Tennessee would strengthen the rights of crime victims in Tennessee’s state constitution and would ensure that victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes.



Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail.



In an effort to honor his sister, Dr. Nicholas has made it his mission to give victims and their families constitutional protections and equal rights. He formed Marsy’s Law for All in 2009, providing expertise and resources to victims’ rights organizations nationwide.