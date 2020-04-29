Help is needed to find missing elderly man with dementia

Charles Ates, 70, drove away from his home in Shelby County April 28

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Help is needed to find an elderly man with dementia.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Ates, 70, drove away from his home April 28. He was in his 2006 Dodge Ram pick up truck with a specialized Tennessee tag number: 5V662. Ates has family members in Olla, Louisiana, and may be driving there.

He is 6’0”, 140 pounds, and has a vertical scar on his chest from an open heart surgery.