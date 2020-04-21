Help Memphis Animal Services by donating to pet pantry

MAS needs help stocking its pet pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week, the Shelby County Animal Welfare Coalition in support of the Memphis Shelby County joint COVID-19 task force launched a temporary food pantry to assist pet parents throughout Shelby County who have lost income due to COVID-19 restrictions.

So far, the donation response has been overwhelming thanks to local and national partners, as well as donations made by you at home.

Alexis Pugh, Director Memphis Animal Services, told us, "this weekend we actually had the mail call us - the postal service call us - and say we have to bring three trucks today because there are so many donations."

Pugh says she is so thankful because once the word got out, the requests began flooding in for pet supplies.

If you're in need of assistance, they ask that you call 901-636-1418 and leave a voicemail with what your needs are. Someone will return your call and set up a pick-up appointment at Memphis Animal Services, or schedule contactless delivery for those without transportation or who are home bound due to illness or quarantine.

If you still would like to help and donate, Pugh asks that you consider a monetary donation through their website, where funds will be earmarked specifically for medical funds for pets during the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is so struggling families aren't faced with an unthinkable choice of surrendering or euthanizing a pet because they can’t afford medical care for them in the event of illness or injury.