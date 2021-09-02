How you can help someone in need by helping to pay for their MLGW bill

MLGW is launching a new online payment option for the Gift of Comfort program that will make it easier to help those in need with their utility bills.

The program provides a way for individuals to make a payment towards a customer's utility bill as a gift. Gifts can go to someone who is struggling, on a fixed income or for any special occasion. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, about 39,000 homes and businesses have fallen behind on their utility payments which totals $30 million.

To make a payment on someone’s utility bill, go online to mlgw.com/giftofcomfort. All a giver needs to make an online purchase is the customer’s first initial, last name and the street number of their address. The customer will receive a letter notifying them of the Gift of Comfort. The giver can either remain anonymous or download the Gift of Comfort form and send it to the recipient.

The Gift of Comfort program started in 2005. Previously, a customer had to either mail a check or visit one of MLGW’s community offices to make a purchase. Since 2015, over 700 people have made gifts to our customers totaling about $144,000.