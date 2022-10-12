x
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in

The Community Services Agency said they will set up every first and third Thursday of the month until December 15 at the North Branch Library.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions.

The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a booth at Memphis' North Branch Library, 1192 Vollintine Avenue, every first and third Thursdays of the month until December 15 to help people find out more about what they offer. 

Here are the dates:

  • October 20
  • November 3 and 17
  • December 1 and 15

Their services include utility assistance for low-income families, rent and mortgage assistance if emergencies prevent people from making those payments, and a medical prescription payment program if health insurance doesn't cover certain prescriptions.

For more information, give them a call at (901) 415-2775

