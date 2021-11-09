Helping people get healthy in Orange Mound

Representatives for Methodist Hospital were out in Orange Mound Saturday, helping folks get - and stay - healthy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives for Methodist Hospital were out in Orange Mound Saturday, helping people get healthier.

Methodist was doing free health screenings, helping people get vaccinated, and handing out information on any health concern you could imagine.

Organizers told us they wanted to do something nice in Orange Mound as more and more events move back to a virtual format.

“Once I found out that the parade was gonna be virtual this year, I said why not have a health fair and still have some games and free food - just something that they can do and learn something, and bring something home at the same time,” said Dr. Tollaria Williams.