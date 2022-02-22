Here's a list of what's closed this Presidents Day

As the country celebrates its past and present leaders, here's what will be closed - and what remains open - today in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Presidents Day is celebrated here in the U.S. every February 21, coinciding with George Washington's birthday.

It's a chance for Americans to celebrate their past and present leaders, but it can often be a confusing holiday when it comes to closings since most will still find themselves going to work Monday.

Here's a list of what will be closed Monday, and what people can expect to be open:

Schools and libraries

All Memphis-Shelby County Schools are closed today in observance of the holiday, however district offices remain open.

"Students are out while school staff participate in District Learning Day," the district said via Twitter.

Classes will resume Tuesday.

🇺🇸In observance of President's Day, all District schools are closed, February 21, 2022. *Students are out while school staff participate in District Learning Day. District offices remain open.



Classes resume on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RkPNqZbujm — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) February 21, 2022





Collierville Schools are closed Monday, as are Arlington Community Schools and Millington Municipal Schools.

Germantown Municipal Schools and Bartlett City Schools, whose teachers are attending the District Learning Day, are also closed.

Our wonderful teachers are attending our District Learning Day (professional development). We will be posting pictures from sessions and trainings throughout the day. @BCSTandL #NoPlaceIdRatherB — BartlettCitySchools (@BartlettSchools) February 21, 2022

The DeSoto County School District is closed Monday as well.

The district's website lists Presidents Day as a school holiday. Classes will resume Tuesday.

Most area private schools are closed today as well, including Christian Brothers High School and the Evangelical Christian School.

We hope you enjoy your Presidents Day holiday today! #ECSeagles pic.twitter.com/mXSd78OMYT — ECS (@ecs_eagles) February 21, 2022

All Memphis Public Libraries will also be closed Monday.

State and local government

Tennessee state offices, like the driver testing center and TDOT, are closed Monday.

Shelby County government services like the county clerk's office will remain open, and the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will operate on their regular schedule.

the City of Memphis will not collect trash Monday, and will instead pick up trash Tuesday for the holiday.