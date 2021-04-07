'Hey, don't wait, it may be too late,' | Firework industry faces shortages, price increases

As you shop for the Fourth of July, add fireworks to the list of items that are going to be more expensive.

HORN LAKE, Miss — As you shop for the Fourth of July, add fireworks to the list of items that are going to be more expensive. The firework industry is another business struggling to keep shelves stocked because of the pandemic. Firework tents like Thunder City Fireworks in Horn Lake are crowded with people looking for their favorites like sparklers and Roman candles. But Pritness Mitchell, the owner of Thunder City, said people should prepare to pay more this year.

"A six-pack of roman candles probably, maybe, $3 to $4 but right now they going for about $6 to $7."

For the second year in a row, fireworks shortages are leaving display tables empty. Mitchell said prices have skyrocketed.

"Prices for shipping have gone up, prices for production have gone up, and you know that has played a part in us having to recoup those things. So it hasn't slowed business down but it has definitely hurt us on supply and demand."

Thunder City Fireworks is located in Horn Lake on Goodman Rd. He's been open since June 15 and said he has sold out of items since day one.

"Some items that costumers came out looking for like bottle rockets, those are very short supply," he said. "Those sold out in the first day or two. Firecrackers, your typical firecrackers, those sold out within the first day or two."

Mitchell said he was able to stay open throughout the season because he had several shipments scheduled back to back. His last shipment was five days ago and he says he doesn't expect it to last through the fourth.

"Hey, don't wait, it may be too late."