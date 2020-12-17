Hickory Hill family whose home burned gets Christmas delivery thanks to Heal the Hood Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're in the final 12 days before Christmas, and one local organization wants to make sure families in need have a happy holiday.
The Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis kicked off its 12 days of Christmas deliveries Saturday. Wednesday, organizers delivered clothing and toys to a Hickory Hill family whose home burned a few months ago. A middle school student was severely burned in the fire.
Thanks to a generous donor, the family was able to get everything on their wish list.
Heal the Hood will continue deliveries to each family adopted through their initiative through December 23rd.