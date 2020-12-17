x
Hickory Hill family whose home burned gets Christmas delivery thanks to Heal the Hood Foundation

The Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis kicked off its 12 days of Christmas deliveries Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're in the final 12 days before Christmas, and one local organization wants to make sure families in need have a happy holiday.

The Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis kicked off its 12 days of Christmas deliveries Saturday. Wednesday, organizers delivered clothing and toys to a Hickory Hill family whose home burned a few months ago. A middle school student was severely burned in the fire.

Thanks to a generous donor, the family was able to get everything on their wish list.

Heal the Hood will continue deliveries to each family adopted through their initiative through December 23rd.
