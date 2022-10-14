Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

An event was held in Whitehaven on Friday that promoted construction businesses in Memphis.

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs.

One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent.

Briggette Green is the founder of TopCat Masonry.

"TopCat is here and ready and willing to make hires," Green said. "We're also in the community, and we want to also let you all know that we love Whitehaven. We're excited about all that we bring and we're excited about celebrating 25 years as a first generation business."

TopCat Masonry sponsored the event and use it to bring in other construction businesses owned by African Americans.