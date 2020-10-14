Mid-South Latino community uses the arts to help teach their neighbors about the culture

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to an end.

Even though the pandemic brought many changes to this year's recognition, the Mid-South's Latin community did not miss the opportunity to share their diverse culture. Local 24 spoke with some movers and shakers important to bringing Hispanic culture to the Mid-south.

Monica Sanchez of Casa Teatro and Edgar Mendez of The Rumba Room want to share their Latin culture every day and not just during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"The more you know about your neighbor, the stronger our community will be, so let's learn about each other and enjoy," said Sanchez.

They both decided to call Memphis home about 20 years ago and have watched the Latin community grow from a meager population. Both accepted the challenge to teach about their heritage.

"There's more things than just work than just the people that comes and babysits your children or does your yard or building your house. There is also culture. There is also art," said Sanchez.

"Unfortunately, especially here in the South, they used to think Latin was only Mexico, that was it. It was country Mexican music boots and taco eating. That was the culture, but there's much, much more than that," said Mendez.

Art, it tells the story of who we are, past, present and future. Dance, theatre, visual arts, and food.

"Food, everybody loves Mexican food and now we have restaurants from Venezula, Columbia, we have popsicles from Mexico. That's one of the things music," said Sanchez.

While Caza Teatro brings Latin culture into the spotlight on stage, Mendez uses the dance floor of The Rumba Room to bring salsa dancing, not to mention sizzling the taste buds with authentic Latin dishes.

"So we want to invite everybody to expand their palate, so now we can give you flavor on your feet and flavor in your mouth."

Caliente!