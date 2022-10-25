MPD still searching for driver involved in deadly December hit-and-run near Elvis Presley Boulevard

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard South of Whitmore Road last December, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police are still looking for a driver who killed one person in a hit-and-run crash in December, the department said Tuesday.

MPD said they are searching for the driver, who was driving a silver car, that was involved in the crash near Elvis Presley Boulevard south of Whitmore Road in early December of 2021, according to their Facebook page.

Around 6:25 p.m. on December 3, 2021 MPD responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck near Whitmore Road. When MPD got to the scene, the driver had left the scene without making sure the person they hit was still alive. The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, MPD said.

During the accident, the silver car possibly sustained a broken driver-side door mirror and damage to the headlight lens.

No arrest has been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.