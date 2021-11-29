Home Instead Senior Care is giving the community a chance to be Santa for their seniors

For the 7th year for the Memphis area, Be A Santa to a Senior helps seniors who might not get anything for Christmas this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season has begun, but Home Instead Senior Care knows that this time of the year can be lonely for some. From now until December 17th, you can take part in Be A Santa to a Senior, a program that helps seniors who might not get anything for Christmas this year.

This special program reminds those seniors that they are cherished and shows them some care during isolation to help with the holiday blues. Be A Santa to a Senior has been an annual program for the community in this area for seven years now and helps 100 seniors throughout the Mid-South.

It's easy to take part. Just visit the trees that are at specific locations and you will find an ornament with a senior's first name and their wish list. All you do is choose an ornament, buy one of the gifts, and bring it back unwrapped to the store, but don't forget to attach the ornament to the gift.

You can find the Be a Santa to a Senior trees at: