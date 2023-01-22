Homesdale Subdivision protests rezoning plans by Memphis Airways Investors LLC

Investors want to buy the land at the corner of Airways and Kilarney Street to build a commercial warehouse. Residents say that could do damage to the neighborhood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, members of the Homesdale Subdivision came together to stand against the rezoning of their neighborhood by the Memphis Airways Investors LLC.

The investors are trying to buy the land at the corner of Airways and Kilarney Street to build a commercial warehouse.

Residents said they already have Patterson warehouse on the East across Airways and old Dominion to the South impeding on homes off of Kilarney street.

Spokesperson for the Homesdale Subdivision Gwendolyn Keys said Old Dominion is even causing homes surrounding it to flood from the embankment.

"They want to start building 50 feet from my neighbor's back porch, and I told the board, 'Close your eyes and pretend you are coming out of your house on Kilarney and your having a barbeque for your family, and you have to look and see a warehouse 50 feet from your back door,'" Key said. "Would you want that? No you would not."