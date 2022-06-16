In the sky | Bluff City Balloon Jamboree hosts a full-experience preview day for some special guest

Special Night for Special Kids, the private event for children and adults living with intellectual disabilities, will jumpstart the weekend hot air balloon fun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree kicks off Friday, but before all the fun starts, the event organizers are hosting a private event for children and adults living with intellectual disabilities Thursday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At Special Night for Special Kids, guest will get the full experience of the jamboree for free.

Guest will be able to enjoy hot air balloon rides on more than 20 hot air balloons, as well as art vendors, a balloon glow event, a kid’s zone, and live music.

The Jamboree will be a three-day event held from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.