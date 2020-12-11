Houston Rockets player gives back to his Tennessee HBCU with $1 Million donation

Houston Rockets Player Robert Covington played for TSU from 2009 to 2013. He made the donation Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An NBA player is donating one million dollars to a Tennessee HBCU.

Houston Rockets Player Robert Covington played for TSU from 2009 to 2013. He made the donation Thursday.

Covington is one of only two players in the NBA who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). He said he made some of his best memories of his life at TSU.

"Thank you guys for helping make sure an 18-year-old kid who walked into the doorways - you guys kept me on the straight and narrow. Even when I was away from home, you kept me on the straight and narrow," said Houston Rockets Player Robert Covington.

Dr. Glenda Glover, president of TSU, said Thursday’s announcement is historic.

"In the video you stated others doubted your talent, your value, but Tennessee State did not. We did for you what we've done for thousands of others that came before you. TSU nurtured you, educated you and set you on a path to success," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

The money will be used for the Covington Pavilion for male and female athletes at TSU, which they broke ground on Thursday. Covington was named NBA All Defensive First Team back in 2018.