How 'My Cup of Tea' is changing lives in Memphis

The non-profit, based in Orange Mound, serves to impact women's lives in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cup of tea can change a life, and a Memphis business is showing just how.

Danyelle Parker moved to the Bluff City from Detroit as a single mother of 5.



Now, years later, she said My Cup of Tea, a non-profit enterprise in Orange Mound, changed her life for the better.



Parker, who’s worked at My Cup of Tea for six years, says she was initially looking not just for a job, but something that could teach her how to be more self-sufficient.

“I was looking for something more," said Parker Being a single black female raising five children is kind of hard, so when I started doing the classes and working here, it put back where I was lacking.”

My Cup of Tea imports teas from tea estates in Asia and re-packages them at their Orange Mound location for sale locally.

They state their mission is, "to walk with women beyond the boundaries of poverty and neglect and assist them in finding their purpose."

Carey Moore, founder and CEO of My Cup of Tea, said their purpose is to elevate, dignify and provide resources to women who are connected to the neighborhood.

“There are so many women all over this city that have been overlooked,” Moore said. “By their strengthening, we have to impact the neighborhood."

Parker said she's currently working towards buying a home.