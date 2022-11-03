Here's how to entertain your kids at home for free this spring break

If you're not sure how to fill the time, a Memphis mother said to think outside of the box.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're staying home this spring break, you can still plan some fun and easy activities with your kids. One Memphis mother of three is helping other moms make lasting memories at home.



Cady Schneider is also one of the creators of the Memphis Mom Collective. It’s an entire blog dedicated to serving and connecting moms in town.



“We have owned it for four and a half years now,” said Schneider. “Every mom needs other moms. There's no way to do it by yourself."



With more than 17,000 likes on Facebook and more than 6,000 followers on Instagram, it's also a platform to share ideas, including 100 things to do during Spring Break.

“I feel like we've gotten good at getting creative with our kids and entertaining them at home,” said Schneider. “I mean, it just has become kind of a necessity."



If you're not sure how to fill the time, according to Schneider, think outside of the box.



“Last year, we had an imaginary vacation,” said Schneider. “One kid drew pictures of sites in the country and one kid played music from that country."

With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, pull out your green, use your imagination and get creative.



“You can make leprechaun traps," said Schneider. “Start collecting your cardboard or your cans or your toilet paper rolls and let your kids get creative with it."

When the weather is warm, Schneider’s children love to go outside, even if it’s just in their backyard.



“Backyard camping is always good,” she said. “If you don't have a tent, indoor camping is equally fun. My kids like having making s'mores in the kitchen and then watching a movie and like sleeping on their mattresses."

No matter what you do, big or small, it's all about making memories.



“If you just hang out in your house and do one fun little creative project with them every day, they're going to have a great spring break,” said Schneider. “They're going to go back to school, and they're going to say 'We had so much fun'."