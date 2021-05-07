'I am sure it will be worse by tomorrow,' | Earle woman's yard floods from a water main break, wants city to work faster

A woman from Earle had to cancel her July 4 plans because her front yard flooded. She said the water is coming from a water main break from a vacant home next door.

EARLE, Ark. — A woman name Gwendlyon Smith from Earle, Arkansas had to cancel her Fourth of July plans Sunday because her front yard flooded. She said about five inches of water sits under her house and the sides of her house. She said the water is coming from a water main break from a vacant home next door. She has been reaching out to city officials since Friday, and now she is worried that the water will start to flood the inside of her home.

"I am sure it will be worse by tomorrow if they don't come out here and fix this problem," Smith said.

She said the town's water company, Earle Water Co. hasn't done anything to help.

"If Danny Clark was here, the water manager, I would tell him this is a shame," she said." If he is really concerned about the citizen's then this shouldn't be. I called Friday."

Local 24 reached out to Earle City Councilman Demetris Johnson. He is over Smith's ward, and he said he is working with the water company to get the issue resolved early next week. We've also reached out to Earle city water company but did not get a response.