'If people don't believe in what you trying to do, you make them believe,' | Memphis artist inspiring new generation artists

Memphis Artist Jarvis Howard became a professional artists after being disqualified in his third-grade art contest. He's now showing youth anything is possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local artist is standing out and painting with a purpose. Memphis Artist Jarvis Howard, who some may know as J Roc, is inspiring a generation of new artists.

J Roc had an unusual start to his career.

"I actually became this good from cheating on a contest," he said.

As a third-grader, J Roc entered and won an art contest at school for a chance to win $100. But it was his older cousin that drew it for him.

"Next thing you know I got disqualified from the contest because the judge said the poster looks too professional for a third grader to do," he said.

He said it moved him to become great at drawing and find his purpose.

"I made a promise to myself from third grade that I'll never stop drawing."

Now he's helping kids, who look like him, believe anything is possible.

"I went to a community center last week and I had the kids draw their future and I had a kid who drew a picture of a jail cell and he drew himself behind it and I was like if a second grader got this vision already that's crazy," he said." So I showed him that being black, you can do anything you set your mind to."

J Roc has been painting professionally since 2017. His art is on display across Memphis and Mississippi.

"When you see J Roc Jarvis you already know who that is," he said.

You can see some of his favorite works on Facebook including pieces at both Flava House locations at Amazon's Memphis hub, and in a child's bedroom in Mississippi.

jRoc and my guy B came out and put on a show for the kids today🔥🔥they let the kids paint with them and talked too them... Posted by Devonta Hennings Sr. on Thursday, July 15, 2021