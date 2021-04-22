If you could ask the next police director a question about her law enforcement experience and philosophy, what would it be?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you could ask the next Memphis Police Department director a question, what would it be? Now, you will have an opportunity to do just that. The City of Memphis is giving citizens an opportunity to submit questions about her law enforcement experience and philosophy for a live Q&A with Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, Mayor Jim Strickland’s choice for the next MPD director.
The Q&A with presumptive MPD Director Davis will be moderated by Vickie Terry, the executive director of the Memphis branch of the NAACP. It will be live streamed Friday, April 30, from 1-2pm.
To submit your question (deadline: 12pm April 28), click here.