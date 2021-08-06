IKEA honors Grandview Heights Middle School teachers as classes begin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — IKEA honored Memphis-area educators as the school year begins.
Organizers awarded teachers at Grandview Heights Middle School for their resilience during the pandemic. Each teacher got gifts and giveaways.
IKEA chose Grandview Heights because one of the teachers also works at the store.
Principal Deartis Barber said teachers work hard and need the recognition.
“A lot of time it’s hard work and it's heart work as our superintendent likes to call it. But to come back stronger, I think we can help facilitate that with having our teachers come back and show them we appreciate their efforts, talents, and returning stronger,” said Barber.