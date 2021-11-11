In these hard times, everyone is coming together to help the community, even this local casino

TUNICA, Miss — $95,000 was donated to 10 non-profit Mid-South organizations from Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. The employee-driven donations were given to organizations that were focusing on homelessness, health and wellness, education and food insecurities.



“Gold Strike team members take great pride in giving back to the community through a variety of different avenues and recognize now more than ever the importance of supporting charities that serve the communities where we live and work,” said Gold Strike General Manager Brandon Dardeau. “Thanks to their generosity, 10 Mid-South agencies that provide vital assistance will make an even greater impact in our region over the coming months.”