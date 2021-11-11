In these hard times, everyone is coming together to help the community, even this local casino

TUNICA, Miss — $95,000 was donated to 10 non-profit Mid-South organizations from Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. The employee-driven donations were given to organizations that were focusing on homelessness, health and wellness, education and food insecurities.
“Gold Strike team members take great pride in giving back to the community through a variety of different avenues and recognize now more than ever the importance of supporting charities that serve the communities where we live and work,” said Gold Strike General Manager Brandon Dardeau. “Thanks to their generosity, 10 Mid-South agencies that provide vital assistance will make an even greater impact in our region over the coming months.”
Decisions of the grants were from the company's voluntary employee committee that puts donations into a grant fund that is awarded based on a submission process.
The MGM Resorts Foundation awards funding to local non-profit organizations that work with fighting hunger, supporting families and improving the lifestyle of local residents. Non-profits can visit the foundation's website to see the requirements to be eligible and begin the application process. The programs from the organizations have to have been active for a minimum of 3 years to even be considered.
2021 Gold Strike MGM Resorts Foundation grant recipients:
Homelessness
- Dorothy Day House of Hospitality Inc.
- Keeping Homeless Families Together
- $ 10,000.00
- Keeping Homeless Families Together
- Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association
- MIFA Housing Programs
- $ 10,000.00
- MIFA Housing Programs
- Palmer Home for Children
- Palmer Home for Children – General Operating Support
- $ 10,000.00
- Palmer Home for Children – General Operating Support
Health and Wellness
- Friends of The Levitt Pavilion – Memphis Inc.
- Health + Wellness Series at the Levitt Shell
- $ 10,000.00
- Health + Wellness Series at the Levitt Shell
- Kindred Place Inc.
- Domestic Violence Victims Services Program
- $ 10,000.00
- Domestic Violence Victims Services Program
- Memphis Child Advocacy Center
- Memphis Child Advocacy Center Victim Advocacy Program
- $ 10,000.00
- Memphis Child Advocacy Center Victim Advocacy Program
Family Services
- Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center
- Enhancing Services at Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center
- $ 10,000.00
- Enhancing Services at Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center
Education K-12
- Mississippi Council on Economic Education
- Economic opportunity through exposure to financial readiness skills
- $ 10,000.00
Food Insecurity
- Porter-Leath
- Preschool Nutrition Assistance
- $ 5,000.00
- Preschool Nutrition Assistance
- YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
- Y on the Fly
- $ 10,000.00
- Y on the Fly