x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

In these hard times, everyone is coming together to help the community, even this local casino

Gold Strike Casino Resort donates to 10 different non-profits.
Credit: AP

TUNICA, Miss — $95,000 was donated to 10 non-profit Mid-South organizations from Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. The employee-driven donations were given to organizations that were focusing on homelessness, health and wellness, education and food insecurities.

“Gold Strike team members take great pride in giving back to the community through a variety of different avenues and recognize now more than ever the importance of supporting charities that serve the communities where we live and work,” said Gold Strike General Manager Brandon Dardeau. “Thanks to their generosity, 10 Mid-South agencies that provide vital assistance will make an even greater impact in our region over the coming months.”

Decisions of the grants were from the company's voluntary employee committee that puts donations into a grant fund that is awarded based on a submission process.

The MGM Resorts Foundation awards funding to local non-profit organizations that work with fighting hunger, supporting families and improving the lifestyle of local residents. Non-profits can visit the foundation's website to see the requirements to be eligible and begin the application process. The programs from the organizations have to have been active for a minimum of 3 years to even be considered.

2021 Gold Strike MGM Resorts Foundation grant recipients:

Homelessness

Health and Wellness

Family Services

Education K-12

Food Insecurity

Credit: Gold Strike Casino Resort
Gold Strike Casino Resort presents $5,000 donation to Porter-Leath

Related Articles

In Other News

Pandemic inspires singer to quit coffee shop job and focus on pursuing dream job