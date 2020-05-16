International Paper will donate 2 million boxes to hunger relief organizations

“A food bank newsletter recently had an enormous impact on me,” said Alissa Campbell Shaw with International Paper. “The story was about a mom and dad. They had two kids here in Memphis. The mom was still working but the dad had his working hours significantly reduced, so it impacted the family’s income and their ability to purchase food for their family. So there are people depending on food banks that never had to before. So we saw need in our community and knew we could make a difference with our product.”